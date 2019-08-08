Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of analysts have commented on CCS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Century Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,100. The stock has a market cap of $789.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

