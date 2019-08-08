Centurion (CNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,118.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $9,118.00 and $6.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.