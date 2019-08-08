CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

CNP stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

