Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,151.68% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 1,328,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,892. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 104.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

