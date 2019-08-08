Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,151.68% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 1,328,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,892. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.