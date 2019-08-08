Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 3,207,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,644. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,099,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

