Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 3,207,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,644. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,099,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.