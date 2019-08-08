Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Acquires $99,989.76 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Christopher Heald bought 8,012 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,989.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,505.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 642,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 146.52%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

