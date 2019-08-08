Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) General Counsel Sells $471,200.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 642,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 146.52%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

