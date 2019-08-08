Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $5,923,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 394,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $26,142,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,577,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,925,489 shares of company stock valued at $124,765,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 777.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.