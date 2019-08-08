Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 25.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shot up 25.1% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $86.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.47, 7,715,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average session volume of 1,719,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $559,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $738,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,925,489 shares of company stock worth $124,765,354 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

