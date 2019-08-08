Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE CARS opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $328,550. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 42.8% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $20,127,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

