Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading Down 10.5% Following Weak Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, 1,170,067 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 301,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

