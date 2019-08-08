Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CUP.U remained flat at $C$17.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.32. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$11.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.