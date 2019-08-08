Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE CUP.U remained flat at $C$17.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.32. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$11.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.