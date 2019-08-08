Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Caribbean Utilities traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million and a PE ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.32.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

