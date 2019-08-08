Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,712,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

