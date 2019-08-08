Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 8063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Career Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Career Education alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Career Education by 37.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 396,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Career Education by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 385,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Career Education by 1,033.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 262,305 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth $4,273,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Career Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:CECO)

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.