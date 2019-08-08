Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.5-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.7 million.Care.com also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCM. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Care.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of CRCM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 65,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $109,513.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,869 shares in the company, valued at $716,617.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $305,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

