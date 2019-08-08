Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Cardlytics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

CDLX stock traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $743.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 496,515 shares of company stock worth $12,928,556 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

