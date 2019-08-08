Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Capri’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 868,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Capri has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $312,693,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $9,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,779,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,820,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Capri to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

