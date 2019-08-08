CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.15

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 30026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

