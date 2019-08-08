Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Price Target to $165.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.09.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Allergan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,867,000 after buying an additional 410,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

