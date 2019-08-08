Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) versus Weight Watchers International (OTCMKTS:WW) Critical Analysis

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) and Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Weight Watchers International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 1.33 $223.75 million $3.19 9.39

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cannabis Sativa and Weight Watchers International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Weight Watchers International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Weight Watchers International has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Cannabis Sativa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. It also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com. In addition, the company operates iBudtender, an online portal that offers information and patient reviews on marijuana dispensaries, cannabis businesses, marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, and products; and PrestoCorp, an online telemedicine platform providing access to knowledgeable physicians for a safe and confidential way to get a medical marijuana recommendation using secure video conferencing technology. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.