Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.41

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$133.41 and last traded at C$134.61, with a volume of 189264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$143.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$175.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

