Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Boston Partners increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,261,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,602 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,964,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,063 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,743,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

