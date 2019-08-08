Canaccord Genuity Raises Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target to C$54.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

BAD stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.49. 206,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,537. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$25.68 and a twelve month high of C$49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$146.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

