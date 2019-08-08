Canaccord Genuity Increases BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Price Target to $4.00

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

BIOS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,871. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioScrip by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 180,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

