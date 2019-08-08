CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised CalAmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 79.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 171,713 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 949,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 872,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

