CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Trading Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) dropped 5.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.04, approximately 677,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 168,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in CAI International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CAI International by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in CAI International by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $385.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

