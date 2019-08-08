Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 9.5%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.85), 137 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. Caffyns’s payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicles retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars and vans; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It offers products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

