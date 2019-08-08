C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,612 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the typical volume of 743 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,234,000 after buying an additional 378,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,463,000 after buying an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

