BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to Approx $2.50 EPS.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,619. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 384,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

