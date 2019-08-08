BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.38 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $25.38 million and $5,970.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.38 or 0.04634835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

