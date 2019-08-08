BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

