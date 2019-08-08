BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85.
BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile
