Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 376,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,374,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

