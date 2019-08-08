Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.76

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.76 and last traded at C$58.60, with a volume of 74682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP.UN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 491.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.