Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 79,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 690,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

