Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) PT at $6.25

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.60. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,129 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 150,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,086.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 378,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 346,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

