Brokerages Set Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $162.80

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of WSO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,023. Watsco has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $184.90. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,622 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

