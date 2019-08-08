Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $76.56

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $19.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,238 shares of company stock worth $630,772 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $46,340,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $18,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,555,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $16,954,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 895,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after buying an additional 216,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

