Brokerages Set Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Target Price at $27.86

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

DOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.46. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,964.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 427,209 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 582,854 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,825 and sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

