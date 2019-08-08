Brokerages Set Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Target Price at $20.33

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. BidaskClub cut Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 213,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,062. The firm has a market cap of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 8,089.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

