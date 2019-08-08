Brokerages Expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Nextdecade posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nextdecade stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,487. The firm has a market cap of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

