Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,573. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

