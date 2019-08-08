Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 7,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,179. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $421.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 78,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.