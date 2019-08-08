Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.22. 644,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.