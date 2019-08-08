Brokerages Anticipate Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.45 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 8,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.71 million and a P/E ratio of 31.26. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.