Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.93. Textron reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Textron has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $887,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.