Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.58 ($61.14).

BNR traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.76 ($49.72). 127,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.78. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

