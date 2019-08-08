BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BRMSY stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. BR Malls Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93.
About BR Malls Participacoes
