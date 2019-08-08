BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BRMSY stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. BR Malls Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

