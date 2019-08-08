BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 645 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on BP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 7.25 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 502.60 ($6.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,822,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 537.60.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £320.16 ($418.35). Insiders acquired a total of 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

