Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 5828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

BPFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $851.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $110,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

